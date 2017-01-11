Extreme cold warning for parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Get out your warm coats, sections of Manitoba are covered in an extreme cold warning Wednesday morning.

An Arctic high pressure ridge brought cold temperatures near -30C overnight according to Environment Canada. Those temperatures, combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/hour, make extreme wind chills of -40C or colder.

The areas currently under an extreme cold warning include Winnipeg, Selkirk, Brandon, Dauphin, Killarney, Minnedosa, and Lynn Lake.

The extreme cold conditions are expected to move to Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada believes a fast moving weather system will bring milder air into the province Wednesday afternoon and evening, however it will be accompanied by light snow and blowing snow.

We can expect more extreme cold conditions from this high pressure ridge on Thursday morning according to Environment Canada.

You can see a complete list of the areas under the weather warning here.