Pair arrested after Halifax home broken into twice in one night

Two men have been arrested after a Halifax home was targeted twice on Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home invasion at the 5000 block of Harvey Street around 6:30 p.m. after the residents called to report that “multiple persons” forced their way into the residence and stole items.

After police left the scene to continue their investigation offsite they received another call from the same address. The same residents informed them the suspects had returned and forced their way in the home again.

Police returned to the scene and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, who was caught after attempting to flee by jumping out a second storey window.

Both men are currently in police custody and the investigation is continuing.