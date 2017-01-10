Heavy police presence in Coquitlam

There was a major police presence in Mission and Coquitlam Tuesday afternoon.

Video of a police takedown in Coquitlam near Oxford St. and David Ave. appears to show a suspect taken into custody. A heavy police presence was also on hand for an incident in Mission but police did not say if the two scenes were connected.

However, when asked for comment, Coquitlam RCMP referred Global News to Mission RCMP for more information, suggesting both incidents may be connected.

More to come…