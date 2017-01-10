RCMP
January 10, 2017 9:15 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 9:30 pm

Heavy police presence in Coquitlam

ja headshot 2 By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: A police incident that started in Mission has ended in Coquitlam. Police in both communities are saying very little but as Jay Durant reports, the incident may have involved a shooting and a woman being taken hostage.

A A

There was a major police presence in Mission and Coquitlam Tuesday afternoon.

Video of a police takedown in Coquitlam near Oxford St. and David Ave. appears to show a suspect taken into custody. A heavy police presence was also on hand for an incident in Mission but police did not say if the two scenes were connected.

However, when asked for comment, Coquitlam RCMP referred Global News to Mission RCMP for more information, suggesting both incidents may be connected.

More to come…

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coquitlam
Crime
Mission
RCMP
Takedown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News