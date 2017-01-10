Canada
January 10, 2017 2:07 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 2:21 pm

Alberta’s top RCMP officer Marianne Ryan calls it a career

WATCH ABOVE: Our July 2014 Woman of Vision runs RCMP's second-largest division, where more than 4,000 employees answer to her. Lesley MacDonald explains why her hire is seen as a new beginning for the force.

Alberta’s top RCMP officer and the first woman to hold the position announced her retirement on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, the commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP, announced her retirement after 35 years in public service.

Ryan has held the position since January 2014, overseeing 112 detachments and more than 4,000 RCMP employees in K Division.

“I have been truly privileged to serve as the commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP for over the past three years.” Ryan said.

“Every day I am in absolute awe of the outstanding work, dedicated service and very high level of commitment to public safety that our employees provide in all of our units and detachments across this great province.”

She was the first woman and the first openly gay person in the role, taking over when the previous deputy commissioner Dale McGowan retired.

“I don’t think I got anywhere I am because of my personal life or my sexual orientation. It’s just: ‘Could she do the job?'” she said when featured as a Global Edmonton Woman of Vision in 2014.

In June 2016, Ryan raised the Pride flag at Alberta’s RCMP K Division Headquarters. It was the first time the rainbow flag was raised there.

“It was almost emotional actually,” Ryan said at the time, her voice breaking. “If you were to tell me 10 years ago that I would do this, I wouldn’t have believed it.

“But I think it’s a great example of where we’ve come – not just in the RCMP, in law enforcement – in all aspects of society and all of our communities and Alberta itself.”

WATCH ABOVE: At the funeral of the late Const. David Wynn, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan paid tribute to him.

Ryan’s leadership and sense of compassion was evident in the days following the fatal shooting of St. Albert RCMP officer Const. David Wynn in 2015.

David Wynn, Marianne Ryan, Matthew Wynn

Matthew Wynn, son of slain RCMP Constable David Wynn is handed his dad’s hat from Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, during the funeral procession for Constable Wynn, in St. Albert, Alta., on Monday, January 26, 2015. Wynn died four days after he and Auxiliary Constable Derek Bond were shot by Shawn Rehn in St. Albert, Alta, on Saturday January 17, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Marianne Ryan, Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, Dawn Siphon

Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, left, Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, wife of Constable David Wynn, centre, and sister of Constable David Wynn, Dawn Siphon, make their way to give an update on his condition in Edmonton, Atla., on Monday, January 19, 2015. Two RCMP officers were shot by Shawn Rehn, who fled the scene and was later found dead in a residence near St. Albert, Alta., Saturday January 17, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, Marianne Ryan

Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, left, holds Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, wife of Constable David Wynn, before giving an update on his condition in Edmonton, Atla., on Monday, January 19, 2015. Two RCMP officers were shot by Shawn Rehn, who fled the scene and was later found dead in a residence near St. Albert, Alta., Saturday, January 17, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, Marianne Ryan

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, left, and Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, wife of Constable David Wynn, give an update on Constable David Wynn’s condition in Edmonton, Atla., on Monday, January 19, 2015. Two RCMP officers were shot by Shawn Rehn, who fled the scene and was later found dead in a residence near St. Albert, Alta., Saturday, January 17, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Several times she was seen supporting a grief-stricken Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, holding her hand and offering strength in the days following the shooting.

WATCH ABOVE: Raw video of the full news conference where Const. David Wynn’s wife Shelly MacInnis-Wynn and family members speak about his condition before he died of his injuries. Ryan can be seen supporting the grief-stricken woman.

A native of London, Ont., Ryan joined the RCMP in 1982 after receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario.

During Ryan’s career she has served in Manitoba, British Columbia and in Alberta. She spent her first 19 years as a Mountie in Manitoba, before moving to the west coast.

She has held a wide variety of positions in the force, including officer in charge of the Vancouver Integrated Proceeds of Crime Section, chief officer for Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and criminal operations officer for the Alberta RCMP.

Bob Paulson

RCMP assistant Commissioner Martin Degrand, left, and Commissioner Bob Paulson listen as Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan speaks in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday, January 18, 2015 about the shooting of two RCMP officers. Two RCMP officers were shot by Shawn Rehn, who fled the scene and was later found dead in a residence near St. Albert, Alta., Saturday, January 17, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Mounties Shot 20120210

Then-Assistant Commissioner Marianne Ryan speaks to the media at the RCMP division headquarters in Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 10, 2012 about the capture of Sawyer Clarke Robison. Robison is charged with the attempted murder of two RCMP constables on Tuesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson
Mounties Shot 20120210

Then-Assistant Commissioner Marianne Ryan speaks to the media at the RCMP division headquarters in Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 10, 2012 about the capture of Sawyer Clarke Robison. Robison is charged with the attempted murder of two RCMP constables on Tuesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson
Mounties Shot 20120210

Then-Assistant Commissioner Marianne Ryan speaks to the media at the RCMP division headquarters in Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 10, 2012 .

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson

The RCMP said Ryan’s last day as commanding officer will be March 3.

The RCMP said the process to pick her successor is underway and they will be named before Ryan’s retirement.

