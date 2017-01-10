4 inmates charged after 2 separate fights at Edmonton Institution

Four inmates from the Edmonton Institution have been charged following two separate altercations at the facility in late December.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, police were called to the maximum-security prison in north Edmonton after receiving a report of an altercation with a weapon. A 49-year-old inmate was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Grant Hoeft, 26, and Lenny Tecomba, 20, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Less than two hours later, police were once again called to the Edmonton Institution for an altercation involving a weapon which sent a 30-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bradley Dustyhorn, 22 and Kody Bear, 26, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

It’s not known if the two incidents are connected.