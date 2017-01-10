Scammer posing as northern Alberta chief to solicit money: RCMP

Someone is posing as the chief of the Fort McKay First Nation in order to solicit money from people, Wood Buffalo RCMP warned in a media release Tuesday morning.

According to police, the scammer poses as Chief Jim Boucher to make proposals to individuals and businesses to purchase land and acquire business ventures. Sometimes the business pitches involve bribes, police said.

The suspect then asks people to send him money. Police said anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than $10,000 has been requested by the suspect.

Police said the interactions have typically taken place over the phone.

Jauvonne Kitto with the Fort McKay First Nation wants people to know the First Nation works with professional advisers on business proposals and transactions. Kitto said the chief does not do this type of work.

“Chief Jim Boucher does not conduct any business on behalf of the First Nation or the Group of Companies, nor does the chief engage in any outside or personal business ventures,” Kitto said. “Chief Boucher is dedicated exclusively to being the chief and fulfilling his leadership role within Fort McKay First Nation.”

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this scam or has any information about it is asked to contact their local police department and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online.