Edmonton race car driver wins contest to compete in dream race: ‘this is unreal’

Fantasy became reality Monday for a young Edmonton race car driver. Stefan Rzadzinski found out he won a spot in the Race of Champions.

“We did it!” Rzadzinski said in a video posted on Twitter. “I’m so happy I don’t even know what to say. We just got news from the Race of Champions – we won. I couldn’t have done it without any of you.

“I don’t even know how to put this into words. This has been unreal.”

The event brings in elite car racers including Formula One world champions, IndyCar series champions and NASCAR champions. It will take place at Marlins Park in Miami later this month.

Rzadzinski entered the online contest to try and win a spot in the race, which he describes as “kind of like fantasy camp for motorsports.”

On Friday, he asked Edmontonians to help make his car racing dream come true by voting in the online contest. The candidate with the most votes won.

“Thank you Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, everyone around the world who has got on board with this,” Rzadzinski said.

“I’m so proud to be from Edmonton… Thank you so much. You guys are amazing. I can’t believe what we just did. That was the most stressful four-and-a-half days of my life. And we pulled it off.

“I can’t believe we pulled it off.”

Rzadzinski was among 10 people from across North America vying for the chance to represent Team ROC Factor North America together with Canadian IndyCar racing star James Hinchcliffe at the event.

“I really appreciate this,” he said. “Thank you for supporting me. Please join me on this journey. I think it’s just the beginning.”

With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News