Edmonton race car driver calls on community to help him take part in dream racing event

Stefan Rzadzinski is asking Edmontonians to help make his car racing dream come true.

The race car driver has entered an online contest to try and win a spot in the Race of Champions which he describes as “kind of like fantasy camp for motorsports.”

The event brings in elite car racers including Formula One world champions, IndyCar series champions and NASCAR champions.

“The biggest of the biggest names around the world – guys I really looked up to growing up as an aspiring race car driver here in Edmonton – and I have a chance to go and compete against them,” Rzadzinski said Friday.

The event takes place at Marlins Park in Miami later this month.

Rzadzinski is among 10 people from across North America vying for the chance to represent Team ROC Factor North America together with Canaidan IndyCar racing star James Hinchcliffe at the event. The person who receives the most votes will win.

To help make his dreams come true, Rzadzinski is asking Edmontonians to visit his website and click on the Race of Champions link to vote.