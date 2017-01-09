Alberta police watchdog says RCMP met by gunfire in Stoney Nakoda First Nation confrontation

Alberta’s police watchdog said Monday officers were shot at as they attempted to arrest a homicide suspect in a Stoney Nakoda First Nation home on Saturday.

The RCMP operation led to the death of murder suspect Ralph Stephens, 27, and is now under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

ASIRT said Canada-wide arrest warrants for first-degree murder had been issued Saturday for three people wanted in relation to the death of 27-year-old Lorenzo Bearspaw, whose body had been found Friday on the First Nation.

Ralph Stephens, 27, John Stephens, 29, and Deangelo Powderface, 22, were named as first-degree murder suspects in Bearspaw’s death.

RCMP officers went to a Stoney Nakoda First Nation home Saturday afternoon at about 4 p.m. in order to arrest the three suspects. John Stephens was taken into custody without incident.

ASIRT said Monday some RCMP officers surrounded the home and others went into the basement, where they were fired upon.

“The officers deployed tear gas and retreated to safety upstairs,” ASIRT said in a Monday statement. “Any individuals located on the main floor were immediately escorted out to safety.”

ASIRT said a woman and one of the male suspects, armed with a shotgun, climbed out a basement window.

He then “became involved in a confrontation with police that resulted in shots being fired.”

“Ralph Stephens was taken to hospital, where he later died,” Alberta RCMP Chief Supt. Tony Hamori said Sunday.

The police watchdog said it will investigate whether the “conduct of the involved officer caused the death of the man” and if so, whether it was a criminal offence.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday morning.

RCMP continue to investigate the homicide of Bearspaw. RCMP said Powderface turned himself in Sunday evening.

ASIRT called for any witnesses with information—especially anyone who’d been in the basement at the time of the RCMP operation—to call them at (403) 592-4306.

There will be no further details provided by ASIRT until its investigation is complete.