Oilers send Puljujarvi to AHL, place Gustavsson on waivers

A day after losing to the Ottawa Senators to end a four game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers made a couple significant moves.

On Monday, the organization announced it had sent 2016 first round pick Jesse Puljujarvi to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors and placed goalie Jonas Gustavsson on waivers.

Gustavsson made his seventh appearance of the season in Ottawa Sunday, where he gave up four goals on 17 shots.

The 32-year-old is 1-3-1 on the season, with a 3.10 GAA and a .878 Sv%.

Puljujarvi has eight points in 28 games.

The 18-year-old has been in and out of the Oilers lineup and saw his minutes reduced recently, having played just 3:37 in his last appearance Thursday against Boston.

Edmonton also recalled winger Anton Slepyshev from Bakersfield.

The 22-year-old has four points in 15 games with the Oilers.