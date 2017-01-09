Funerals for Lionel Desmond, family members to be held this week

Four members of a Nova Scotia family found dead in a triple murder and suicide last week, will be laid to rest this week.

The bodies of Lionel Desmond, 33, his wife Shanna, 31, their daughter Aaliyah, and Lionel’s 52-year-old mother, Brenda, were found inside a mobile home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

RCMP have said Lionel shot and killed his family before turning the gun on himself.

An obituary for Lionel Desmond says the military veteran “succumbed to the tortures of PTSD on January 3, 2017.”

An online obituary for Brenda Desmond says she “was an avid bingo player making friends wherever she played. Well known for her smile, laughter, humour, and strong love for everyone with whom she crossed paths.”

A funeral mass for Lionel and Brenda Desmond will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in Tracadie.

Obituary for Shanna #Desmond says she recently took a position at St. Martha’s Hospital in #Antigonish as a nurse following her graduation pic.twitter.com/NbTyr8yraM — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) January 8, 2017

Shanna Desmond’s obituary says she had recently taken a position at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish as a Registered Nurse following her graduation from St. Francis Xavier University.

She was also a graduate of Concepts School of Cosmetology in Halifax.

It goes on to say Shanna “loved to travel, dance and sing. She was a completely loving, caring and honest person. She loved to try different foods and experience different cultures.”

Obituary for Aaliyah #Desmond says the 10-year-old "loved horseback riding, skating, singing and spending time with her many cousins" pic.twitter.com/MqR9mDPzo9 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) January 8, 2017

Aaliyah Desmond’s obituary says the 10-year-old “went to sleep on January 3, 2017 at home.”

It says Aaliyah “loved horseback riding, skating, singing and spending time with her many cousins.”

Her obituary says she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian when she grew up.

Shanna and Aaliyah Desmond will be laid to rest together, with a funeral service taking place Thursday at 2 p.m. at Monsignor Donnelly Hall in Tracadie.

Late Saturday, the federal government agreed to cover the cost of all four funerals.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911. 911 can send immediate help. For a list of available mental health programs and services around Canada, please refer to the list here.