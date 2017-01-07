Nova Scotia community holds candlelight vigil to mourn murder-suicide victims

More than 100 people gathered in the tiny community of Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Saturday evening to mourn the loss of four of its community members.

Earlier this week, military veteran Lionel Desmond shot and killed his wife Shanna, 10-year-daughter Aaliyah and mother Brenda, before turning the gun on himself.

Family say he suffered from PTSD.

“This disease, I didn’t think it was this bad but it really is. This was the first time it ever sink into me that this disease that Lionel had was this bad,” Wayne Desmond said.

The loss of the Desmond family is hitting the community hard, which is why many came together for a candlelight vigil.

“Shanna, Aaliyah, Lionel and Brenda, we hold you in our hearts tonight,” said Nancy MacLean, vigil organizer.

“We wanted to honour the lives but we also wanted to come together as a community to support the families and let them know that we’re still here to lift them up and to lift one another up as well.”

Four moments of silence were held, one for each life lost.

Family and friends say the community support is helping them through this difficult time.

“It’s good cause we’re all together. We’re family,” William Skinner said.

Everyone at tonight's candlelight vigil says they are here for the same reason: to support one another #UpperBigTracadie #ns @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/4odEn0qudJ — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) January 7, 2017

“Brenda was my aunt. Lionel and Aaliyah were my cousins. I’ve known Brenda my whole life,” said Khasean Desmond. “Me and Aalyiah were best friends.”

It was an emotional night for many. But coming together is one way people here say can help them start the long road of healing.

“My son served in the military also, in Gagetown too. I knew Brenda, Lionel’s mother, I went to school with her and I kind of knew Lionel through my son,” said Heather Toole. “I just know a lot of these issues that soldiers from Afghanistan go through.”

The hope is that with community support and faith, the families involved in this tragedy will have the strength they need to find a way through the pain.

“Father, in the days ahead as they lay their loved ones to rest we pray Father God that they will look to you for their strength, for their peace, for their comfort,” Pastor Clara Jordan told the crowd.

Late Saturday evening, Amber Gero, cousin of Shanna Desmond confirmed to Global News that her family had received a call from the Minister of Veterans Affairs, who informed the family that the government would be paying for the funerals of not just Lionel, but also Shanna, Aaliyah and Brenda Desmond.