Family ‘trying to hang in there’ following Nova Scotia murder-suicide

Relatives say they are planning the funerals for four members of the Desmond family who died this week in a triple murder-suicide.

Lional Desmond, 33, was found dead Tuesday night in a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, RCMP say.

His wife Shanna, 31, their daughter Aaliyah, 10, and his mother Brenda, 52, also died of gunshot wounds.

Catherine Hartling, aunt of Shanna Desmond, says the family is “trying to hang in there” after a tragic week.

She told Global News that Thursday was a difficult day for them, with Shanna’s father having to make a positive identification of the bodies.

Hartling says Lionel Desmond’s funeral costs will be covered by Veterans Affairs. Funerals for the rest of the family won’t be covered.

The community is trying to raise money at local banks and online through a GoFundMe Campaign to help cover the cost of the funerals for Shanna, Aaliyah and Brenda Desmond.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911. 911 can send immediate help. For a list of available mental health programs and services around Canada, please refer to the list here.