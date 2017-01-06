Canada
Four family members in Nova Scotia murder-suicide died of gunshot wounds: RCMP

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police vehicles are seen outside a residence in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed all four family members found dead in a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., Tuesday evening died of gunshot wounds.

As a result of their investigation, RCMP are also confirming the shooting incident as a triple murder suicide, as Lionel Desmond’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna, their daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda were all found dead Tuesday night by a family member.

Relatives say Desmond, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, suffered from PTSD.

