Four family members in Nova Scotia murder-suicide died of gunshot wounds: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed all four family members found dead in a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., Tuesday evening died of gunshot wounds.

As a result of their investigation, RCMP are also confirming the shooting incident as a triple murder suicide, as Lionel Desmond’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna, their daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda were all found dead Tuesday night by a family member.

Relatives say Desmond, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, suffered from PTSD.

