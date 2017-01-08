Man struck and killed while seeking help on Manitoba highway

A 38-year-old man was struck and killed by a semi-truck early Sunday morning near Steinbach, Manitoba.

The man’s vehicle was stranded in a ditch around 6 a.m. and a driver going by stopped to help him.

The driver that stopped to help the man was driving a pickup truck, pulling a trailer with a boat on it down Highway one, about three kilometres east of Highway 12.

Steinbach RCMP said most of her pickup truck and trailer were blocking the driving lane when the stranded man came up to her passenger-side window to speak with her.

RCMP Officers were called in around 6:10 a.m. and said their early investigation showed an eastbound semi-truck with dual trailed tried to avoid hitting the pickup truck by steering to the shoulder of the road.

But, the semi crashed in to the back end of the pickup truck and the stranded man standing at the passenger-side window. He died at the scene of the crash.

The 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck, the 70-year-old man who drove the semi-truck from Quebec, and his 38-year-old passenger were not injured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and Criminal Crash Investigation Team are both working together on the investigation.