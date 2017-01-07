Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping

A 26-year-old man is in Winnipeg police custody after his alleged involvement in a case from November 2016.

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested James Andrew Jewels and charged him with attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and robbery.

On Nov. 28, 2016, Winnipeg police and RCMP responded to two separate shooting incidents that involved three victims.

The first happened in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue. Benjamin Franklin Traverse was shot and later died from his injuries.

READ MORE: 2 separate Monday morning shootings related, Winnipeg police say

But before the suspects fled the scene on Pritchard Avenue, officers said they robbed two other victims and then forced them into a vehicle and drove them to the area of Raleigh Street, between Glenway Avenue and Foxgrove Avenue in East St. Paul, Man. Officers said this is where the two victims were then shot before the suspects fled.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for 3 suspects in targeted East St. Paul double shooting

Winnipeg police are still asking for the public’s help locating another suspect in these shooting incidents.

Michael Tylor Fless is wanted for second-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and firearm-related offences.

He is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him, but rather to call police immediately.