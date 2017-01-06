‘I’m crushed’: wife of murdered Calgary man outraged over last-minute plea deal

One of two men accused of killing a Calgary father has made a last-minute plea deal.

Cody Bauer appeared in court Friday, and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second degree murder in the death of Nick Lush.

Bauer and Kristopher Goerzen were both scheduled to stand trial for first degree murder in May 2017.

Lush, a father of three, disappeared in March 2015 after leaving a house party in the Spring Bank area.

His remains were later found near Longview, southwest of Calgary.

The trial was scheduled for two weeks beginning May 1, 2017.

The victim’s wife told Global News Friday she wasn’t notified the deal was being made.

“I’m crushed. It’s like a slap in the face,” Denise Lush said.

Lush received a call Friday afternoon, after the deal was already done.

“I wish I would have known before it happened. I wish I could have been there. I feel so sad,” she said.

Lush said she is devastated by the plea bargain.

“What they did was so horribly wrong, and he deserves so much more,” she said.

Kris Goerzen will now stand trial by himself for two weeks May.

A sentencing hearing for Bauer will be held next Friday, January 13.