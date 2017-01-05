YMCA to open new fitness centre in downtown Kelowna

If you’re looking for a new place to exercise in downtown Kelowna, you’re in luck.

The YMCA is opening its third Kelowna location inside Interior Health’s new Community Health and Services Centre on Doyle Avenue.

“We are thrilled to join the downtown Kelowna community,” CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan Sharon Peterson said in a news release.

“This new fitness centre will help thousands of people improve their health and wellness through the delivery of quality, affordable YMCA programs and services in an approachable and friendly environment.”

The fitness centre is set to open in late spring and will be 7,500 square feet.

It will offer a full suite of cardio and strength equipment, functional fitness areas, an 800 square foot group fitness studio, a dedicated cycle studio, day-use lockers and shower amenities, according to the YMCA.

Services will include group fitness classes, personal training, health coaching and child minding.

The not-for-profit organization says memberships for the Downtown YMCA will be available for purchase starting in February.

Monthly membership costs have yet to be released.