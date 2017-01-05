Kinder surprise
January 5, 2017 3:48 pm

Thousands of mysterious toy eggs wash up on German beach

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Officials in a town in northern Germany have recruited children to help them clean up a beach after a wave of plastic surprise toys from chocolate egg treats washed up on shore.

Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.

A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island’s youngest residents.

Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that island authorities have called in the “eggs-perts.”

“We are collecting all the surprise eggs, in order to clean the beach,” said Sabine Birkfeld, a worker with a local nursery, who brought 27 “very productive” children to help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife.

“The children have brought us bags of eggs and there is no end in sight,” Birkfield said.

The eggs containing instructions appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.

“At first I thought this was a wonder, because everything was so colorful and so on, but then we realized that this is a huge mess in the end,” said Uwe Garrels, mayor of Langeoog.

Local police released a tweet on Wednesday describing the scale of the clean up.

“Off shore from #Langeoog a shipping container with #plasticeggs was washed ashore,” the tweet read. “Several thousands of the toys are now lying on the #beach.”

© 2017 The Associated Press

