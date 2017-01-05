RCMP investigating another Caspian Construction project

WINNIPEG – Another project built by Caspian Construction is under investigation by the RCMP.

Police have confirmed the Commercial Crimes Section of the RCMP is investigating the construction of the Canada Post mail processing plant at 1870 Wellington Ave..

The facility near Winnipeg’s airport was built by Caspian in 2010.

The same company was hired by the city to build the new Winnipeg Police Headquarters.

READ: Court documents allege company behind Winnipeg Police HQ inflated documents

In 2014, a search warrant was executed at Caspian Construction’s offices on McGillivray.

RCMP allege in court documents Caspian manipulated documents in order to inflate payments on the headquarters.

It opened in 2016, 75 million dollars over budget.

In an email the RCMP said they cannot provide further details on the investigation into the Canada Post building as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

No charges have been laid and none of the allegations have been proven in court.