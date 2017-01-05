Missing 15-year-old Richmond girl last seen Jan. 1

A missing 15-year-old Richmond girl has not been seen since Jan. 1 and her family and friends are getting very concerned for her well-being.

Romie Chiu was reported missing by her father on Jan. 1. She was last seen in the area of Richmond Centre around 12:45 p.m.

Romie is described as:

Asian female

15 years old

165 cm (5’ 5”) tall

brown eyes

slim build

long straight black hair with brown highlights

She may be wearing grayish-black jeans, gray long sleeve top, platform shoes, and a navy blue coat

“Family, friends, and the police are very concerned about her well-being,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang of the Richmond RCMP. “We hope this message reaches you. Please contact us and let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information as to Romie Chiu’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department.