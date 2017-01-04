Winnipeg plows moving ‘around-the-clock’ to try and clear snow

WINNIPEG – Officials say city crews are working ‘day and night’ on an extensive clean-up operation.

Winnipeg, and much of southern Manitoba, has been hammered by three storms in less than a month.

In a news release the city said heavy accumulation of snow and high winds resulted in the need for continuous plowing and sanding.

There are more than 400 pieces of heavy equipment working on clearing the snow, with work focused on ‘improving ruts that have formed on city streets due to high winds and frigid temperatures.’

30 pieces of sidewalk clearing equipment are also out.

A declared snow route parking ban remains in effect from midnight until 7:00 am.