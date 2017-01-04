Canada
January 4, 2017 11:45 am

Teen killed after being struck by a semi at Grenfell, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A teen has been killed after he was hit by a semi at a Grenfell, Sask., highway intersection.

A teen is dead after he was struck by a semi at the intersection of highways 1 and 47 at Grenfell, Sask.

Broadview RCMP said the 16-year-old boy was hit Tuesday evening by the eastbound semi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the semi was not physically injured.

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 was closed for approximately six hours while the investigation was carried out. It has since reopened.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and Broadview RCMP continue to investigate.

Grenfell is approximately 125 kilometres east of Regina.

