Highway 5 closed at serious vehicle collision east of Saskatoon

RCMP are advising motorists that Highway 5 has been closed at the scene of a serious vehicle collision east of Saskatoon.

Police and emergency medical personnel have been called to the crash on the highway.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man dead after snowmobile crash on Memorial Lake

Highway 5 is closed approximately eight kilometres east of the junction with Highway 2 in the St. Denis area.

Saskatoon RCMP are attempting to set-up a detour and motorists are asked to avoid the area using alternate routes.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.