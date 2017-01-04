Canada
Highway 5 closed at serious vehicle collision east of Saskatoon

Saskatoon RCMP have closed Highway 5 near the scene of a serious vehicle collision on Wednesday.

RCMP are advising motorists that Highway 5 has been closed at the scene of a serious vehicle collision east of Saskatoon.

Police and emergency medical personnel have been called to the crash on the highway.

Highway 5 is closed approximately eight kilometres east of the junction with Highway 2 in the St. Denis area.

Saskatoon RCMP are attempting to set-up a detour and motorists are asked to avoid the area using alternate routes.

