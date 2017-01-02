Canada
9:59 am
Updated: January 2, 2017 10:04 am

Saskatoon man dead after snowmobile crash on Memorial Lake

A 47-year-old Saskatoon man was pronounced dead after a snowmobile crash on a Saskatchewan lake.

Spiritwood, Sask., RCMP say a 47-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on Dec. 31, 2016.

Mounties were called to the crash involving one snowmobile at 6:40 p.m. CT on Memorial Lake.

EMS transported the Saskatoon man to Shellbrook Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released by police.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Memorial Lake is approximately 95 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

