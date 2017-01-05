Canada
January 5, 2017 5:21 pm

Young family from Meacham, Sask. killed in Highway 5 crash east of Saskatoon

The mayor of Meacham, Sask. confirmed the identities of David and Amanda Savage, along with their one-year-old son Tyson.

The community of Meacham, Sask. is “reeling” after the deaths of David and Amanda Savage and their one-year-old son Tyson, said the village’s mayor Marion Carlson.

The family was killed in a two vehicle crash east of Saskatoon on Highway 5 near St. Denis Wednesday morning.

“Everybody is reeling,” Carlson said, adding that it’s difficult to talk about because her son was a friend of David Savage.

The Savage family farmed in an area just east of Meacham, Carlson said.

“It’s a huge loss. It’s incomprehensible – is what it is,” she said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday and determined an eastbound semi tractor-trailer unit collided with an SUV.

All three people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle didn’t sustain any physical injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, which involves an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Saskatchewan.

