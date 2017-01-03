Edmonton Oil Kings captain closing in on a number of records

Edmonton Oil Kings captain Aaron Irving is having a career season, leading the team with 43 points.

Beyond that though, Irving is closing in on a number of modern era franchise records.

Irving currently holds the record for most career goals with 38 so far. With 14 goals through 39 games this season, he’s just shy of the club’s record of 17 in a single season for defencemen.

Most impressive, the 20-year-old is closing in on most career points for defencemen. Irving has 126 points in his career with the Oil Kings, just shy of the record of 134. He has 33 games left in his final season of junior to get there.

“In the early stages of my career with the Oil Kings I was playing with (Griffin) Reinhart and those kinds of guys,” Irving said. “It helps when you play with those guys in the early part of your career.

“Then just being an older guy, I get more ice time and the power play, so I think in part it’s coming with the coaches giving me that opportunity.”

“He didn’t play as a 16-year-old in the league,” head coach Steve Hamilton said. “So imagine where he might be adding another full year under his belt. He’s deserved the accolades, he’s earned them.”

Irving has the opportunity to break every career record for Oil Kings defencemen.

He needs just 19 more assists to break the record for most in a career and if he plays the remaining 33 games of this season, he’ll hold the record for most games played.

Irving has suited up in 245 regular season games for his hometown junior team.