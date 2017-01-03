Pointe-Claire baker wins ‘Most Reputable Cake Artist’ in international competition

Kirsten Lund has spent the last six years baking some incredible designs, but her latest creation quite literally takes the cake.

Global News recently reported the 23-year-old entered a competition run by Amazing Cake Ideas, a world-wide online catalogue.

Since then, she has won the title of “Most Reputable Cake Artist,” an impressive title for someone whose bake shop is, in fact, her parents’ kitchen.

Her wedding cake was inspired by Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, and as per her description, “everything is handmade, from the pink, blue and gold foliage to the hand-painted gilded gold baroque style border.”

Needless to say, she was ecstatic to find out the news, but was even more happy to know who was backing her up.

“It’s been a crazy two weeks,” Lund told Global News.

“I had no idea that any of this would happen. I’m so overwhelmed by all the support I’ve been getting.”

Lund initially announced her entry on Facebook and received messages almost immediately from her fans in the West Island.

The competition was decided by likes on social media and she faced some serious competition from artists in Miami, Italy and even the Philippines.

Lund was humble though. As she watched her numbers steadily climb, she knew it would come down to the wire.

“When I last checked, I was up by 100 votes but I didn’t want to count my blessings too quickly. It really caught me by surprise that I won,” she said.

“It was really heart-warming to see everybody come together as a community to support me. I can’t believe how many people congratulated me just from seeing me on the news and seeing my post.”

With 2017 coming in on the right foot, Lund cannot wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for her.