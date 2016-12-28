Pointe-Claire baker competing to become ‘Most Reputable Cake Artist’

A Pointe-Claire baker has entered her culinary masterpieces into an international online competition.

Kirsten Lund is competing to earn the title of “Most Reputable Cake Artist” from AmazingCakeIdeas.com, a website featuring cakes from all over the world.

She is hoping that Kirsten Lund Cakes,the little artisan shop she runs out of her parents’ home, gathers big support.

The 23-year-old has been a cake artist for six years.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner birthday bash puts Hudson cake designer on the map

“You need at least two days for an entire cake to come together,” she said as she worked on one of her cakes.

That’s because her creations are quite impressive.

From poutine-shaped cakes to cigar boxes and even intricate haunted houses — if you can think of it, Lund can craft it.

“I’ve made torsos,” Lund said as she laughed. “It’s quite fun, it’s quite amusing.”

It was perhaps the fun factor that put her on this path.

“There it is, that was my very first cake that I made. I made it with my mom,” she reminisced as she pointed to a black, white and pink fondant cake topped with a big bow.

It was her own sweet sixteen cake.

“It was terrible, it took so long. But honestly, I had a lot of fun with it,” Lund said.

READ MORE: Surrey fire crews rescue birthday cake from burning Burger King

But since her very first cake, her skills have come a long way.

“I can’t imagine baking because I would look at her cake then look at my Duncan Hines cake and say, ‘hey no, that’s not gonna cut it’,” her mother Noey Borbon said.

“It’s been amazing, she does incredible work,” Borbon added affectionately.

It’s why her daughter entered her latest creation — a wedding cake inspired by the movie “The Grand Budapest Hotel” — into an online competition.

The prize: earning the coveted title of Most Reputable Cake Artist on AmazingCakeIdeas.com.

“I had seen it on Facebook and I said, why not?” the baker said.

Lund’s competition is stiff.

She is facing off against cakes from Miami, Italy and even the Philippines.

READ MORE: Cake steals the show at SAIT’s 100th birthday bash

Whoever gets the most Facebook likes takes the title.

But Lund isn’t letting her worldly competition get to her.

“I saw many birthday cakes but not many wedding cakes,” she said through a smile.

“I feel like I have a good chance with my cake, I feel confident about it.”

After all, she has the support of her parents.

They’re hoping her submission touches others as much as it touches them.

“The very first mother’s cake she made me, I cried,” her mother admitted.

“But you know, now I’m sort of like wow, it just blows my mind some of the designs she makes, so now I’m crying less.”

Lund’s parents aren’t just invested because she’s their daughter, but because they’ve had to make a few sacrifices themselves.

READ MORE: Here’s a look at the creepy Donald Trump cake everyone is talking about

Her masterful creations come right from her parents’ home in Pointe-Claire, a home they’ve tweaked to accommodate her needs.

“We split the kitchen up, this is my cooking area with a microwave and over here on this side, we did the double oven for her,” Borbon said.

“Since, we ripped apart the old counters, I put them in her room over here,” her father Henrik Lund told Global News as he showed his daughter’s mini-kitchen, which is inside her bedroom.

Now Lund is hoping the community will come together, just as her parents did to support her.

“I would love the support, it would be great,” she humbly said.