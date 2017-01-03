CAA Saskatchewan responds to hundreds of vehicles in frigid weather

CAA Saskatchewan said they received around 400 calls for service from around the province on Tuesday during the extremely cold temperatures.

The majority of people needed battery boosts or tows, according to Christine Niemczyk, CAA Saskatchewan’s director of communications.

“Today is a Code Red Day for CAA Saskatchewan and we thank all motorists and members for their patience as wait periods may be up to an hour or so,” Niemczyk said in an email.

In addition to plugging in vehicles, CAA reminds people to dress in warm clothing. Officials also recommend a roadside assistance kit that includes the following:

Additional winter coats, toques, mittens, gloves and footwear

Non-perishable food

A shovel

Booster cables

A heat source like candles

The association also has ten tips for winterizing your vehicle:

Test your battery Examine your block heater and cord Watch your engine coolant Check your cooling system Monitor your tire pressure Look at the ignition system Check brakes Evaluate the exhaust system Maintain your washer fluid Read your vehicle owners’ manual

For roadside assistance, CAA members can call 1-800-222-4357 or request the service online.