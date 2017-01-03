Flu cases in Saskatoon double in past 2 weeks

The number of flu cases in the Saskatoon Health Region has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

There have been 192 lab confirmed cases reported in the region to date, the majority influenza “Type A.”

Health officials said they suspect that number is even higher since not everyone gets tested.

While the circulation of the flu is expected to dwindle by mid-January, the flu season has been known last as long as March.

“Certain strains of the influenza can cause complications like lung failure, that’s more in people who have chronic illness like heart issues, diabetes, lung problems, so these are very susceptible individuals and the complications can be very serious and devastating for them,” Dr. Simon Kapaj, the region’s deputy medical health officer, said.

So far, 56,000 people in the health region have been vaccinated and that’s not counting those who got a shot from a pharmacist.

While mass immunization clinics are over, officials are encouraging people to still get vaccinated.

Officials also said hand washing and proper coughing and sneezing techniques can help stop the spread of influenza.

They also recommend people stay home from work or school if they are sick and to disinfect objects and surfaces people may touch, such as door knobs, phones and remotes.

According to one study, 64 per cent of Canadians go to work when they’re sick or send their children to school when they’re under the weather.