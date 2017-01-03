Debris found in Lake Erie consistent with missing plane: Officials

Cleveland officials searching for a plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie say more than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered, and many are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished.

READ MORE: Search for missing plane in Lake Erie continues underwater

A statement from officials says they’re not sharing details about the debris or its location because it’s part of an active investigation. Only a bag that washed ashore near a private harbour near Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane.

The Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation disappeared Thursday night shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport. Why remains a mystery.

READ MORE: U.S. Coast Guard searching for 6 people after plane goes missing over Lake Erie

A business executive was reportedly piloting the plane carrying his wife, two teenage sons and two neighbours, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

Crews have searched by air and water and along shore.