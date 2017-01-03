World
January 3, 2017 7:27 am

Debris found in Lake Erie consistent with missing plane: Officials

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: The U.S. Coast Guard announced Saturday it had suspended its air search for a missing plane with six people on board that disappeared shortly after taking off from Cleveland's on Thursday, while divers continue to search for the wreckage underwater.

Cleveland officials searching for a plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie say more than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered, and many are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished.

A statement from officials says they’re not sharing details about the debris or its location because it’s part of an active investigation. Only a bag that washed ashore near a private harbour near Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane.

The Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation disappeared Thursday night shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport. Why remains a mystery.

A business executive was reportedly piloting the plane carrying his wife, two teenage sons and two neighbours, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

Crews have searched by air and water and along shore.

