Canada
December 30, 2016 5:16 am

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane in Lake Erie

By Staff The Associated Press

A fence is covered in ice along the shore of Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York January 12, 2016. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

A A

CLEVELAND – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane that took off from a small Ohio airport on the shores of Lake Erie.

The Cessna Citation 525 took off shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Coast Guard officials tell WEWS-TV that they received a report after the airport’s air traffic control lost connection with the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was headed to Ohio State University, but is not visible on FAA radar.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

Global News
Report an error
Burke Lakefront Airport
Cessna Citation 525
Cleveland
Lake Erie
Missing plane
Ohio
Ohio airport
U.S. Coast Guard

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News