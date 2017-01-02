Manitoba man wins $1 million on lottery ticket

WINNIPEG – A Manitoba man hit the jackpot after winning $1 million on a lottery ticket.

Kristopher Eisbrenner won the cool million from the Set For Life scratch ticket.

He told the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation he couldn’t believe his eyes when he realized he won.

“I was in such disbelief, I just started laughing,” he said. “I told my wife, and she started laughing and crying at the same time.”

The Altona man won the game’s top prize and had the choice between $1,000 a week over 25 years or a $1 million payment.

The winning ticket was bought at the Altona Co-op Gas Bar.

Eisbrenner is the 12th lottery prize winner of $1 million or more paid in 2016 in the province.