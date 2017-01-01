Edmonton’s 2017 New Year’s baby is truly a bundle of ‘Joy’

Just hours after welcoming their newborn child into the world, the parents of Edmonton’s first baby of 2017 spoke to reporters at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Sunday.

Joy Lol Duop was born at 12:01 a.m. She weighed six pounds and 12 ounces when she was delivered.

Joy’s proud parents are mother Nyadin Nyoak and father Lol Duop.

“We were so happy, we gave her the name Joy,” Duop said.

According to Nyoak, the baby came in right on time as she was expecting to deliver the baby on Jan. 1.

“All my kids, they usually miss the due date… so this is good.”

Nyoak said she has five other children who are happy to have a new sibling and are waiting for Joy to come home.

“We hope we will go home late tonight,” Duop said, adding that both baby and mother are doing well.

Nyoak and Duop aren’t unfamiliar with spending time in hospitals as both are employed as nursing assistants.

According to Nyoak, there was a New Year’s Eve countdown around them as she was delivering her baby.

“She’s finally here in the new year,” Nyoak said. “I was happy.”

Duop said he was excited to welcome Joy but said he thinks six children are “enough” and they likely won’t have any more. He also laughed that now that he is part of a family of eight, he expects they will no longer be able to all travel in one vehicle.

The parents are originally from Sudan but fled that country’s war before coming to Canada as refugees in 2003.