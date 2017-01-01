Calgary man struck and killed by train in Canmore

A 21-year-old Calgary man is dead after he was struck by a train in Canmore early on New Year’s Day.

RCMP said the Canadian Pacific train was heading eastbound through Canmore shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday when the man was seen laying on the tracks near Railway Avenue.

Police said the train activated its emergency stop procedures but that “the crash was unavoidable”.

Canmore RCMP, fire and EMS responded to the scene and found the man dead. CP police secured the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.