Metro Vancouver wakes up to icy roads on New Year’s Day

Residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to a crisp morning and wintry conditions on some roads on New Year’s Day.

In Surrey, crews have been busy clearing roads. A fallen tree blocked traffic on Fraser Highway between 140 and 144 streets. The fallen tree may have affected power lines in the area.

BC Hydro estimated about 4,000 customers on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast were without power as of late Sunday morning.

Areas like Coquitlam and Burnaby have been seeing plenty of slipping and sliding on the roads.

Snow fell in many municipalities around Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve — including North and West Vancouver, Burnaby, the Tri-Cities, Surrey and the Fraser Valley — with several centimetres sticking to the ground.

The snow and rain did not stop tens of thousands of people from pouring into Vancouver’s downtown core to ring in the new year.

Global BC was live on location at Concord’s New Year’s Eve Party around Canada Place. About 70,000 people attended Vancouver’s largest family-friendly New Year’s Eve party, which featured live performances from the Sheepdogs and the New Pornographers and was capped off with a fireworks display over the Burrard Inlet.

Cold temperatures are expected to linger on B.C.’s south coast throughout the week.

– With files from Jill Slattery