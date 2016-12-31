Canadian Blood Services puts call out for more donors

After a slump in blood donations across the country, Canadian Blood Services says it needs one more solid week in donations in order to reach its target.

Usually the service stocks up on blood, plasma, and platelets ahead of the typically slower holiday season, but because a slew of winter storms stopped that from happening Canadian Blood Services put out a call to people across the country to take some time to donate over the holidays.

Canadians answered the call.

On the East Coast, donor relations director Peter MacDonald said the clinics were busier than usual over the holidays. Initially only 50 per cent of appointments were booked for the past week, but MacDonald said he ended up having “strong attendance.”

However, it hasn’t yet met its target for blood, platelet, and plasma inventory.

“The inventory is getting back to where it needs to be, it’s not yet there,” MacDonald said. “We’re hoping that strong results next week will get us across the finish line.”

Across Canada, MacDonald said the goal next week is to collect 15 thousand units of blood. He said the appointments are already 70 per cent booked but there are still 3,300 appointments available across the country.

Canadian Blood Services hoping for 100,000 new donors in 2017

In addition to the immediate need for donations, MacDonald said the blood service has set a goal of adding 100,000 new regular donors to its schedule.

The extra donors are needed “just to maintain the donor base,” MacDonald said. “Make it a part of your regular routine and a habit in 2017.”

Clinics in several cities, including Halifax, Fredericton, and Toronto, are open on the holiday Monday. To book an appointment, MacDonald said people should go to blood.ca or download the app.