3,600 blood donors needed in Atlantic Canada for final week of 2016

The weather and expected holiday hustle and bustle are to blame for fewer people donating blood this month in Nova Scotia, according to Canadian Blood Services (CBS).

“Next week alone, here in Atlantic Canada, we have to fill 3,600 appointments, which is huge, and we can’t do it if people don’t come out,” Kathy Gracie, territory manager for the organization, said Friday.

In the morning, several Nova Scotia RCMP employees donated blood as part of an annual blood drive. The aim is to inspire others to donate.

Staff Sgt. Maj. Gary Latour said there is a reason why they felt compelled to donate.

“Being a first responder, as a police officer and seeing these situations… It came closer to my heart that there was a need out there,” he said.

He wore a CBS pin that signified he had donated 200 times.

“I’m going to keep [donating] as long as I can,” he added.

Gracie said that wintry weather on Dec. 12 resulted in eight donations collected; the normal daily amount is 48.

“I do have Christmas shopping left, but it’s the right thing to do,” Const. Toby Taylor said. “It takes a few minutes.”