Heading out for New Year’s Eve in Toronto? Here are some options for getting around

If you’re going to a New Year’s Eve party in Toronto, you can leave the car at home and use one of these alternatives for getting around the city.

TTC

Passengers will be able to ride the TTC fare-free between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. PRESTO riders are reminded not to tap fare card readers.

On Sunday, most routes will start at 6 a.m.

Subway service will be extended. The last trains leave at the following times:

Line 1, Union Station to Finch Station – 3:30 a.m.

Line 1, Union Station to Downsview Station – 3:34 a.m.

Line 2, Bloor-Yonge Station to Kipling Station – 3:37 a.m.

Line 2, Bloor-Yonge Station to Kennedy Station – 3:37 a.m.

Line 3, Kennedy Station to McCowan Station – 4:05 a.m.

Line 4, Sheppard Yonge Station to Don Mills Station – 3:58 a.m.

Service will be increased or extended on a number of streetcar and bus routes.

GO Transit

The transit agency will also be offering extended and fare-free service after 7 p.m.

Extra trips have been added on the following GO train lines Saturday night and Sunday morning:

Lakeshore West, departing from Aldershot – 11:31 p.m., 12:11 and 1:11 a.m.

Lakeshore West, departing from Union – 1:13, 1:43 and 2:43 a.m.

Lakeshore East, departing from Oshawa – 12:11, 12:41 and 1:41 a.m.

Lakeshore East, departing from Union – 12:43, 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

Milton, departing from Milton – 8 and 9 p.m.

Milton, departing from Union – 1:35 and 2:35 a.m.

Kitchener, departing from Georgetown – 8 and 9 p.m.

Kitchener, departing from Union – 1:40 and 2:40 a.m.

Barrie, departing from Allandale Waterfront – 8:47 p.m.

Barrie, departing from Union – 12:25, 1:25 and 2:25 a.m., instead of 9:50 and 10:50 p.m.

Stouffville, departing from Lincolnville – 8:10 and 9:10 p.m.

Stouffville, departing from Union – 1:50 and 2:50 a.m.

There are also adjustments made to some bus trips.

Uber

Uber said its highest fares on New Year’s is between 12 and 3 p.m. and that the cost will be listed upfront. It said riders can split the cost with other Uber app users you are travelling with or use UberPOOL. The ridesharing company also encouraged riders to double check the vehicle information listed on the app before getting into a vehicle. It said riders can share the details of their trip with friends and family.

Taxis

Cabs will be providing service throughout Toronto. Here are some of the main taxi companies: Beck, Diamond, Royal, Co-op and Crown.