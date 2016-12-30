Saskatoon police dog puts bite on break and enter suspect

A 20-year-old man arrested with the help of a Saskatoon police dog now faces a number of charges following two garage break-ins.

At around 4 a.m. CT on Friday, a homeowner in the 1600-block of Grosvenor Avenue reported that a man had broke into his garage and then fled.

Responding officers and a canine unit tracked the man to a truck parked outside a home in the 1500-block of Argyle Avenue. The garage at that residence also appeared to have been broken into.

Police officials said the man was hiding and attempted to flee but was taken into custody. He suffered a minor injury after being bitten by a police dog.

The Saskatoon man was found to be in possession of two backpacks containing numerous items that police believe were stolen.

He is facing charges that include break and enter and is expected to be seen by a justice of the peace on Friday.