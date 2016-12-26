2 men arrested by Saskatoon police following 2 similar armed robberies

Saskatoon police arrested two men following two armed robberies that took place minutes from each other on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. CT, officers were called to a business in the 800-block of Broadway Avenue where two men had gone inside with an edged weapon and demanded money from an employee.

The men punched the employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A witness to the crime was able to pass on a description of the suspects and the plate number of their vehicle to police.

The second robbery was reported at a business in the 1000-block of 8th Street East at 4:20 p.m. Two men, with similar descriptions, demanded money while brandishing a knife and punched an employee.

The suspects fled with cash and lottery tickets.

At around 4:30 p.m., police spotted the suspect vehicle in the 1900-block of 8th Street and then arrested two men that matched the description from the two robberies. The lottery tickets and money were recovered along with a knife.

The investigation is still ongoing.