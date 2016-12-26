3 suspects known to stabbing victim taken into Saskatoon police custody

A 44-year-old man with a stab wound was hospitalized on Christmas Day and Saskatoon police have taken three people into custody.

Police officials said the injured man knocked on the door of an uninvolved residence asking for help in the 1000-block of Avenue L North around 1:30 a.m. CT. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old woman and two men, ages 25 and 26, were taken into custody. All suspects are known to the victim.

Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.