Woman pushing baby in stroller struck by vehicle in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say a woman pushing her infant in a stroller in Christmas Eve was struck by a vehicle in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood on Dec. 24.

At around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers were called to the pedestrian collision in the 3300-block of Centennial Drive.

Police officials said the 39-year-old woman was crossing the street in the middle of the block with the three-month-old child when she was struck by the vehicle.

MD Ambulance took both pedestrians to Royal University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No charges are expected to be laid.