GO Train service coming to Barrie line on weekends

If you travel between Toronto and Barrie on the weekends, you will have a new commuting option starting on Saturday.

GO Transit is introducing year-round, weekend train service on the Barrie line.

The transit agency will operate 10 trips south to Union station – three from Allandale Waterfront GO station and seven from Aurora GO station. Heading north, it will operate six trips to Aurora and three trips to Allandale Waterfront. The trains will service all station stops.

Introducing our new year-round weekend GO Train service starting Dec 31! Details here: https://t.co/VkBQ1djbmi — GOtransitBR (@GOtransitBR) December 24, 2016

GO Transit also said there will be new bus trips added on its 63 (King City/Toronto) and 68 (Barrie, weekend bus connections to trains at East Gwillimbury, Aurora and Newmarket GO stations) routes. With the introduction of train service, buses will no longer be servicing the Newmarket Bus Terminal and other local stops on weekends.

