North Shore Rescue remain positive they will find missing snowshoers

The search for two missing snowshoers is back on Friday morning, after bad weather forced rescue crews to temporarily call it off on Thursday.

Two men have been missing since Christmas Day and hope is beginning to fade.

North Shore Rescue crews will be going back up to Cypress Mountain today to look for 43-year-old Roy Lee and 64-year-old Chun Lam.

North Shore Rescue spokesman Mike Danks said Friday’s search efforts will be focused on the North Strachan Creek Drainage and Upper Australian Gully, along with a few other key areas.

“We’re going to have the FLIR [infrared camera] up in the aircraft and also have another aircraft to move manpower and resources into strategic locations,” said Danks.

“Hopefully if these guys are in a snow cave, which would be the ideal thing for them, [the FLIR] is going to pick that up.”

Danks said the team is staying positive Lee and Lam are going to be found OK.

“I think this is a pivotal day for us because again, we have not had a break in the weather,” Danks added.

“I think today is really the day that if we don’t see any sign today when we’re able to access a majority of the terrain, I think we’re going to have to start looking at [the possibility this will become a recovery mission].”

“Again, we really want to stay positive but the conditions have been very poor.”

About 20 crews members, all volunteers, will be out looking for the two men today.

Danks said everyone is chipping in with helping and planning to find the missing snowshoers.