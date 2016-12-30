Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon and area

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Saskatoon and area.

The agency says between 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected by the time it stops falling Friday evening.

Travel is currently not recommended on most highways north and west of Saskatoon, including Highway 7 to Delisle and Highway 11 to Osler.

The Highway Hotline is reporting heavy and swirling snow, along with snow drifts and reduced visibility on all highways in the Saskatoon area.

In Saskatoon, the final morning commute of 2016 will take a little longer as many streets are snow clogged.

Road crews have started clearing Priority 1 roads, including Circle Drive.

