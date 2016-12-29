Economy
Edmonton drivers hit with gas price hike to end 2016

To the frustration of drivers, gas prices at many Edmonton gas stations climbed above 100 cents a litre Thursday morning.

Many Petro-Canada, Shell and Esso stations climbed from 98 cents a litre Wednesday to 106.9 cents Thursday.

Some gas stations still had prices around 98 cents a litre Thursday morning, but according to Gas Buddy, the average price in Edmonton was 101.7 cents a litre.

It’s the highest average gas price in the city since June, when it was 108.7 cents a litre, according to the website.

Gas is going up 4.5 cents and diesel is climbing 5.4 cents a litre on Jan. 1 when Alberta’s new carbon tax kicks in.

The price of gas dropped as low as 59.9 cents a litre in February in Edmonton.

