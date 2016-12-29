Philippines’ Duterte threatens to throw corrupt officials out of a helicopter

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials out of a helicopter mid-flight and kill drug lords under his administration.

Duterte made the statement at a speech while visiting typhoon victims in the Camarines Sur province on Tuesday, saying that he has thrown criminals out of a helicopter before.

“If you are corrupt, I will [catch] you using a helicopter [from] Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again,” he said, claiming he once threw a Chinese suspect off a helicopter for raping and killing a woman while he was mayor of Davao.

Duterte had made similar statements about personally killing criminals while serving as mayor of Davao for two decades, in which he said he even rode a motorcycle to look for criminals to kill.

He also commented on a drug raid in Manila on Dec. 24, saying he would personally kill the six suspects arrested for having more than $67 million worth of local methamphetamines.

“They were lucky I was not in Manila that time. If I had known there [was] that much ‘ice’ inside a house, I would definitely kill you. Let’s not make any drama, I will personally gun you down if nobody else will do it,” Duterte said.

Duterte said his administration will continue his war on drugs.

“While they are still there, until the last day, however long or short I may be there. If I’m still president, until the last pusher is out on the streets, until the last drug lord killed, I will definitely kill you,” he said.

More than 6,000 people have been killed in the crackdown since Duterte took office in July, roughly a third in police operations. The other deaths are classified as under investigation, many believed to be the work of vigilantes.