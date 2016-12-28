Toronto, parts of southern Ontario could see up to 8 cm of snow by Thursday morning

Commuters in Toronto and parts of southern Ontario could see travel delays during the morning rush hour as the affected regions could see up to eight centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday afternoon and said areas away from Lake Ontario could see snowfall amounts of four to eight centimetres.

Closer to Lake Ontario, Environment Canada said wet snow or a mix of rain and snow could reduce the chance of snow accumulations.

“With the snow falling during the morning rush hour, holiday travellers and commuters may experience travel delays,” the statement said in part.

It also said untreated roads will likely be slippery.

Meanwhile, the winter weather created issues for drivers in Toronto and Peel Region Tuesday evening after some highways and roads iced over, which caused multiple collisions.

WATCH: Icy roads in the GTA blamed on weather, road maintenance (Dec. 28)

